Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s stock price has collected -11.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that Oragenics Awarded a $250,000 Grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) for the Continued Research and Development of Lantibiotics.

Is It Worth Investing in Oragenics Inc. (AMEX :OGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGEN is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oragenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.25. OGEN currently public float of 113.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGEN was 6.00M shares.

OGEN’s Market Performance

OGEN stocks went down by -11.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.69% and a quarterly performance of -6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Oragenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.13% for OGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.21% for the last 200 days.

OGEN Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN fell by -11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6413. In addition, Oragenics Inc. saw 33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGEN starting from Hernandez Joseph, who sale 870,854 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Jan 14. After this action, Hernandez Joseph now owns 0 shares of Oragenics Inc., valued at $856,485 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Joseph, the 10% Owner of Oragenics Inc., sale 257,510 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Hernandez Joseph is holding 870,854 shares at $206,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGEN

The total capital return value is set at -148.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.00. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -70.00 for asset returns.

Based on Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.07. Total debt to assets is 4.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.40.