Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) went up by 16.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s stock price has collected 26.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Redemption of $10.0 Million of 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NM is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. NM currently public float of 12.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NM was 638.91K shares.

NM’s Market Performance

NM stocks went up by 26.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.35% and a quarterly performance of -25.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 205.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.64% for NM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NM

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to NM, setting the target price at $0.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NM Trading at 29.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NM rose by +26.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. saw 160.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.24 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stands at -46.30. The total capital return value is set at 1.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.67. Equity return is now at value 146.90, with -4.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.