Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.72. The company’s stock price has collected 10.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that M&G Issues Letter to Methanex Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ :MEOH) Right Now?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEOH is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Methanex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.31, which is -$5.96 below the current price. MEOH currently public float of 75.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEOH was 296.21K shares.

MEOH’s Market Performance

MEOH stocks went up by 10.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.61% and a quarterly performance of 56.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Methanex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.00% for MEOH stocks with a simple moving average of 36.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $50 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEOH reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for MEOH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MEOH, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

MEOH Trading at 37.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +30.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.76. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw 12.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.37 for the present operating margin

+20.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corporation stands at -5.91. The total capital return value is set at -1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.20. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Methanex Corporation (MEOH), the company’s capital structure generated 268.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.86. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.