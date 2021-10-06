Is Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) a Keeper?

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.75. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that CompoSecure Named New Jersey’s Top Innovator by New Jersey Manufacturers Extension Program

Is It Worth Investing in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DBDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DBDR currently public float of 17.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBDR was 69.39K shares.

DBDR’s Market Performance

DBDR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.15% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.34% for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for DBDR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.23% for the last 200 days.

DBDR Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBDR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBDR starting from Doll Dixon R Jr., who purchase 100 shares at the price of $10.15 back on Apr 22. After this action, Doll Dixon R Jr. now owns 100 shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., valued at $1,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBDR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.