Incyte Corporation (INCY) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.47. The company's stock price has collected -4.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ :INCY) Right Now?

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INCY is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Incyte Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.60, which is $36.67 above the current price. INCY currently public float of 217.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INCY was 1.33M shares.

INCY’s Market Performance

INCY stocks went down by -4.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.14% and a quarterly performance of -20.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Incyte Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.76% for INCY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $89 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INCY reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for INCY stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to INCY, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

INCY Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.13. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Dhanak Dashyant, who sale 389 shares at the price of $68.67 back on Oct 01. After this action, Dhanak Dashyant now owns 31,263 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $26,713 using the latest closing price.

Dhanak Dashyant, the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of Incyte Corporation, sale 388 shares at $76.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Dhanak Dashyant is holding 31,652 shares at $29,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.01 for the present operating margin

+93.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at -11.09. The total capital return value is set at -8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.16. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.31. Total debt to assets is 1.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.