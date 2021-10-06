Here’s Our Rant About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price has collected 9.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/21 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive Decision from Appeals Court That Supports Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Firdapse(R) for LEMS

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.30, which is $2.76 above the current price. CPRX currently public float of 95.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 826.12K shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 9.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.52% and a quarterly performance of 3.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.59% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 65.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from COELHO PHILIP H, who sale 9,548 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, COELHO PHILIP H now owns 238,220 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $52,042 using the latest closing price.

Miller Steve, the Chief Operating Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Miller Steve is holding 741,724 shares at $444,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.69 for the present operating margin

+85.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +62.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.15. Equity return is now at value 43.00, with 38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.