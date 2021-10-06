A Lesson to Learn: DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.27. The company’s stock price has collected 2.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in NetApp, Merck, DuPont de Nemours, Ford, or Carnival Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE :DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DD is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $93.89, which is $20.81 above the current price. DD currently public float of 513.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DD was 2.65M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

DD stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly performance of -8.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for DuPont de Nemours Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.27% for DD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DD reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for DD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DD, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

DD Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.37. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Lee Rose, who sale 26,448 shares at the price of $74.37 back on Aug 24. After this action, Lee Rose now owns 43,356 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $1,967,059 using the latest closing price.

KISSAM LUTHER C IV, the Director of DuPont de Nemours Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $75.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that KISSAM LUTHER C IV is holding 14,023 shares at $379,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.34 for the present operating margin

+24.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at -14.23. The total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.01. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 58.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.83. Total debt to assets is 31.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.