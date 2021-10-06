A Lesson to Learn: Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/21 that The Society for Financial Education & Professional Development (SFE&PD) and Carver Bank amplify successful financial education initiative at three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to include internships and professional development

Is It Worth Investing in Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :CARV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CARV is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Carver Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $300.00. Today, the average trading volume of CARV was 3.39M shares.

CARV’s Market Performance

CARV stocks went up by 4.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.55% and a quarterly performance of 69.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 187.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.51% for Carver Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.02% for CARV stocks with a simple moving average of 54.40% for the last 200 days.

CARV Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARV rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, Carver Bancorp Inc. saw 175.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARV starting from Haliotis Sophia, who sale 2,428 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Aug 26. After this action, Haliotis Sophia now owns 8,358 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc., valued at $42,490 using the latest closing price.

Pugh Michael T., the President & CEO of Carver Bancorp Inc., sale 3,036 shares at $18.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Pugh Michael T. is holding 26,964 shares at $55,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Carver Bancorp Inc. stands at -14.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.25. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), the company’s capital structure generated 101.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.44. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 190.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.