We Analyzed the Future Direction of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), Here is What We Found

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) went down by -8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.44. The company’s stock price has collected -2.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces a 3 Year Period Time Charter for a Capesize-Class Vessel at Gross Daily Rate of $24,400

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE :SB) Right Now?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SB is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.58, which is $0.16 above the current price. SB currently public float of 63.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SB was 1.57M shares.

SB’s Market Performance

SB stocks went down by -2.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.51% and a quarterly performance of 31.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 360.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Safe Bulkers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.33% for SB stocks with a simple moving average of 53.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SB reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SB, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

SB Trading at 20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +324.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 272.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.28. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 131.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 54.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.