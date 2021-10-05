The Chart for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) went down by -5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.57. The company’s stock price has collected -14.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Gevo Awarded Patent for Process to Upgrade or Convert Ethanol and Bio-based Alcohols to Drop-In Hydrocarbon Fuels

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ :GEVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEVO is at 3.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gevo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67. GEVO currently public float of 196.94M and currently shorts hold a 17.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEVO was 10.71M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO stocks went down by -14.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly performance of -9.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 586.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Gevo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.93% for GEVO stocks with a simple moving average of -16.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to GEVO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw 46.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Williams Geoffrey Thomas Jr., who sale 51,316 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Sep 09. After this action, Williams Geoffrey Thomas Jr. now owns 370,135 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $411,339 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.12 for the present operating margin

-174.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -725.90. The total capital return value is set at -22.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.52. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.88.