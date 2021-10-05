Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Just Got Our Attention

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) went down by -6.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected -6.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) at the 2021 IASR/AFSP International Summit on Suicide Research

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SEEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is at 2.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. SEEL currently public float of 97.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEEL was 3.03M shares.

SEEL’s Market Performance

SEEL stocks went down by -6.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.69% and a quarterly performance of -22.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.02% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.04% for SEEL stocks with a simple moving average of -27.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEEL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SEEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEEL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

SEEL Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 41.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -305.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -387.52. Equity return is now at value -132.00, with -96.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL), the company’s capital structure generated 378.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.08. Total debt to assets is 55.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 283.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.