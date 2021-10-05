Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) went up by 5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock price has collected 25.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :VIST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.09, which is $1.98 above the current price. VIST currently public float of 71.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIST was 382.46K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stocks went up by 25.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.05% and a quarterly performance of 48.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.40% for VIST stocks with a simple moving average of 68.07% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 25.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +26.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +25.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. saw 124.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.48 for the present operating margin

-0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -37.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.15.

Based on Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 110.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.56. Total debt to assets is 41.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.