Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) went down by -7.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.02. The company’s stock price has collected -23.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE :LSPD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.65. LSPD currently public float of 128.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSPD was 1.12M shares.

LSPD’s Market Performance

LSPD stocks went down by -23.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.72% and a quarterly performance of 6.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.98% for LSPD stocks with a simple moving average of 14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $145 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2021.

LSPD Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -23.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.99. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 28.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.56 for the present operating margin

+40.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -56.05. The total capital return value is set at -10.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.