Here’s Our Rant About Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) went up by 13.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s stock price has collected 15.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Earthstone Energy Announces Bolt-On Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE :ESTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is at 2.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $3.85 above the current price. ESTE currently public float of 36.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTE was 290.72K shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stocks went up by 15.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.82% and a quarterly performance of -4.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 302.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Earthstone Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.67% for ESTE stocks with a simple moving average of 31.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on August 23rd of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ESTE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

ESTE Trading at 24.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +28.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +170.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw 102.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Lumpkin Mark Jr, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $10.10 back on May 18. After this action, Lumpkin Mark Jr now owns 184,496 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $302,910 using the latest closing price.

Oviedo Tony, the EVP, PAO of Earthstone Energy Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $8.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Oviedo Tony is holding 176,798 shares at $203,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.33 for the present operating margin

+6.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at -9.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.76. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.44. Total debt to assets is 11.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.