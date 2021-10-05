Here’s How Your Trade Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Aggressively Right Now

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Agenus to Present AGEN1181 Clinical Data at SITC

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ :AGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Agenus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. AGEN currently public float of 203.28M and currently shorts hold a 10.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGEN was 3.43M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.35% and a quarterly performance of 1.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Agenus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for AGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $6 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGEN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw 72.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from ARMEN GARO H, who sale 82,107 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Sep 13. After this action, ARMEN GARO H now owns 770,773 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $533,696 using the latest closing price.

KLASKIN CHRISTINE M, the PFO & PAO of Agenus Inc., sale 11,120 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that KLASKIN CHRISTINE M is holding 93,056 shares at $72,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-340.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Agenus Inc. stands at -434.14. Equity return is now at value 107.70, with -106.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.