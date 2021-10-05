ChampionX Corporation (CHX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/21 that ChampionX Announces Investment in PingThings, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ :CHX) Right Now?

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 405.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHX is at 3.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ChampionX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.15, which is $4.1 above the current price. CHX currently public float of 200.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHX was 1.10M shares.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX stocks went up by 4.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.02% and a quarterly performance of 1.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 195.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for ChampionX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.79% for CHX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHX reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CHX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CHX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

CHX Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.44. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw 59.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Marcos Antoine, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $26.94 back on Jun 09. After this action, Marcos Antoine now owns 47,238 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $808,200 using the latest closing price.

Wright Julia, the Senior VP, GC & Secretary of ChampionX Corporation, sale 8,125 shares at $24.58 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Wright Julia is holding 54,347 shares at $199,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+22.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corporation stands at -39.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.16. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corporation (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.42. Total debt to assets is 30.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.