A Lesson to Learn: Compass Inc. (COMP)

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) went down by -8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s stock price has collected -13.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 4 hours ago that Big Tech Stocks Enter Correction Territory as Markets Tumble

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE :COMP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Compass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.71. COMP currently public float of 344.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COMP was 972.41K shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP stocks went down by -13.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.13% and a quarterly performance of -6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for Compass Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.19% for COMP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $20 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to COMP, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

COMP Trading at -20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -27.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -13.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, Compass Inc. saw -42.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Reffkin Robert L., who purchase 411,111 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, Reffkin Robert L. now owns 8,601,981 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $7,399,998 using the latest closing price.

SVF Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Compass Inc., purchase 4,000,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that SVF Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd is holding 132,365,273 shares at $72,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.07 for the present operating margin

+10.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -7.26. The total capital return value is set at -21.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.04.

Based on Compass Inc. (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 32.28 and the total asset turnover is 2.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.