We Analyzed the Future Direction of StarTek Inc. (SRT), Here is What We Found

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) went up by 13.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected 16.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Sidoti – Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in StarTek Inc. (NYSE :SRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRT is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for StarTek Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $3.5 above the current price. SRT currently public float of 11.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRT was 35.03K shares.

SRT’s Market Performance

SRT stocks went up by 16.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of -11.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for StarTek Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.79% for SRT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $10.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the previous year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for SRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2018.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SRT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

SRT Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRT rose by +16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, StarTek Inc. saw -16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRT starting from Aboody Albert, who purchase 614 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Aug 20. After this action, Aboody Albert now owns 5,847 shares of StarTek Inc., valued at $3,193 using the latest closing price.

Aboody Albert, the Director of StarTek Inc., purchase 1,233 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Aboody Albert is holding 5,233 shares at $6,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.30 for the present operating margin

+13.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for StarTek Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.05. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on StarTek Inc. (SRT), the company’s capital structure generated 105.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.38. Total debt to assets is 34.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.