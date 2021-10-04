We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), Here is What We Found

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) went down by -6.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.95. The company’s stock price has collected -30.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Hyzon Shareholder Alert

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ :HYZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Hyzon Motors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.17. Today, the average trading volume of HYZN was 2.19M shares.

HYZN’s Market Performance

HYZN stocks went down by -30.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.94% and a quarterly performance of -36.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for Hyzon Motors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.02% for HYZN stocks with a simple moving average of -38.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYZN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HYZN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

HYZN Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.58%, as shares sank -36.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -30.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -39.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -18.20 for asset returns.