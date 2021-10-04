RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) went up by 13.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.32. The company’s stock price has collected 5.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that RISE Education Announces Management Change

Is It Worth Investing in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ :REDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REDU is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RISE Education Cayman Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.60. REDU currently public float of 28.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REDU was 287.49K shares.

REDU’s Market Performance

REDU stocks went up by 5.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.27% and a quarterly performance of -72.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.20% for RISE Education Cayman Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.70% for REDU stocks with a simple moving average of -80.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REDU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REDU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REDU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.90 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

REDU Trading at -24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.18%, as shares sank -21.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REDU rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7458. In addition, RISE Education Cayman Ltd saw -88.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.44 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for RISE Education Cayman Ltd stands at -13.82. The total capital return value is set at -8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.06. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 44.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.