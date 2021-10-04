Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went down by -7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock price has collected -20.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Naked Brand, Farmmi, Unique Fabricating, Aehr Test Systems, or Capricor Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$0.6 below the current price. AEHR currently public float of 21.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 7.82M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went down by -20.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.72% and a quarterly performance of 359.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 800.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.80% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.96% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 216.71% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 54.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +67.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -20.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +505.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 398.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPINK KENNETH B., who sale 133,914 shares at the price of $14.13 back on Sep 28. After this action, SPINK KENNETH B. now owns 86,029 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $1,892,205 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 3,800 shares at $14.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 3,701 shares at $53,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -28.70 for asset returns.