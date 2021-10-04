Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) went down by -5.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s stock price has collected -12.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/21 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ORGO) Right Now?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORGO is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.75. ORGO currently public float of 62.50M and currently shorts hold a 9.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORGO was 846.95K shares.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO stocks went down by -12.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.59% and a quarterly performance of -19.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 257.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.14% for ORGO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $9 based on the research report published on January 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ORGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2019.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at -12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO fell by -12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 79.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from KATZ MICHAEL W, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $13.55 back on Aug 17. After this action, KATZ MICHAEL W now owns 49,282 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $162,600 using the latest closing price.

Gillheeney Gary S., the President and CEO of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 160,237 shares at $14.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Gillheeney Gary S. is holding 131,917 shares at $2,246,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+71.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +5.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.24. Equity return is now at value 51.20, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.