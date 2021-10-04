Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Airborne Geophysical Survey Completed on CHG Gold Project

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE :FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.61, which is $11.72 above the current price. FCX currently public float of 1.46B and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 18.61M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of -11.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.17% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to FCX, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

FCX Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.74. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 26.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from FORD GERALD J, who sale 18,200 shares at the price of $40.99 back on Jun 07. After this action, FORD GERALD J now owns 0 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $745,945 using the latest closing price.

FORD GERALD J, the Director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 20,800 shares at $43.23 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that FORD GERALD J is holding 18,200 shares at $899,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 23.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.