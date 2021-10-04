Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/21 that Loulo-Gounkoto’s New Underground Mine Ramps Up As Exploration Continues to Extend Complex’s Life

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE :GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is at 0.33.

GOLD currently public float of 1.77B and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOLD was 16.33M shares.

GOLD’s Market Performance

GOLD stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -12.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Barrick Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.73% for GOLD stocks with a simple moving average of -15.44% for the last 200 days.

GOLD Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.79. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.31 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +18.56. The total capital return value is set at 12.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.81. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.