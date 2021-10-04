Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s stock price has collected 14.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Farmmi, Naked Brand, Southwestern Energy, Altimmune, or Rewalk Robotics?

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.63, which is $0.86 above the current price. SWN currently public float of 671.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 14.23M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went up by 14.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.87% and a quarterly performance of -0.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 144.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.45% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

SWN Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 85.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWN starting from KERLEY GREGORY D, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 14. After this action, KERLEY GREGORY D now owns 362,836 shares of Southwestern Energy Company, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

KERLEY GREGORY D, the Director of Southwestern Energy Company, sale 4,678 shares at $4.76 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that KERLEY GREGORY D is holding 412,836 shares at $22,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.74 for the present operating margin

+8.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at -134.84. The total capital return value is set at 0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.42. Equity return is now at value -335.10, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 665.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.94. Total debt to assets is 64.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 657.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.