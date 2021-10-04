Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock price has collected -12.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/21 that Mustang Bio to Participate in Chardan’s Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :FBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBIO is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.17. FBIO currently public float of 71.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBIO was 529.42K shares.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO stocks went down by -12.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.14% and a quarterly performance of -14.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Fortress Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.07% for FBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $9 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to FBIO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

FBIO Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from Rowinsky Eric K, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Rowinsky Eric K now owns 720,000 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $44,500 using the latest closing price.

Rowinsky Eric K, the Director of Fortress Biotech Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Rowinsky Eric K is holding 730,000 shares at $34,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-206.74 for the present operating margin

+62.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -102.03. The total capital return value is set at -40.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.05. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 25.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.