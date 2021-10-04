Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) went down by -4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that Americas Gold and Silver Announces Recall of Workers at the Cosalá Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX :USAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.82. USAS currently public float of 132.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USAS was 1.08M shares.

USAS’s Market Performance

USAS stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.26% and a quarterly performance of -51.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.01% for USAS stocks with a simple moving average of -61.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to USAS, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

USAS Trading at -30.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -26.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9249. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw -76.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.68 for the present operating margin

-52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at -86.93. The total capital return value is set at -13.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.02.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.80. Total debt to assets is 12.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.