A Lesson to Learn: OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went up by 21.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s stock price has collected -9.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in OpGen, Adverum Biotechnologies, OraSure Technologies, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, or Sio Gene Therapies?

Is It Worth Investing in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ :OPGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPGN is at -0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for OpGen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00. OPGN currently public float of 38.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPGN was 1.33M shares.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OPGN stocks went down by -9.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.25% and a quarterly performance of 20.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for OpGen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for OPGN stocks with a simple moving average of 35.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPGN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for OPGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to OPGN, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

OPGN Trading at 17.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw 35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPGN starting from Schacht Oliver, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Sep 15. After this action, Schacht Oliver now owns 20,000 shares of OpGen Inc., valued at $15,400 using the latest closing price.

Bacher Johannes, the Chief Operating Officer of OpGen Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Bacher Johannes is holding 25,000 shares at $15,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-510.02 for the present operating margin

+8.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -621.93. The total capital return value is set at -83.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.15. Equity return is now at value -118.40, with -61.70 for asset returns.

Based on OpGen Inc. (OPGN), the company’s capital structure generated 107.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.88. Total debt to assets is 45.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.