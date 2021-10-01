Why Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) went down by -5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Sidoti: Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE :PACK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACK is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ranpak Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.83, which is $5.01 above the current price. PACK currently public float of 75.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACK was 315.48K shares.

PACK’s Market Performance

PACK stocks went down by -7.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.64% and a quarterly performance of 10.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Ranpak Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.96% for PACK stocks with a simple moving average of 22.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to PACK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

PACK Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.21. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp. saw 99.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Jones Michael Anthony, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.88 back on Sep 07. After this action, Jones Michael Anthony now owns 170,775 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp., valued at $926,380 using the latest closing price.

Jones Michael Anthony, the Executive Vice Chairman of Ranpak Holdings Corp., sale 30,000 shares at $31.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Jones Michael Anthony is holding 200,775 shares at $954,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+30.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 1.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.46. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 82.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.31. Total debt to assets is 38.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.