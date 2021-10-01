Why Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) went down by -4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s stock price has collected -5.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Clinigence Holdings Announces the Completion of a $3 Million Strategic Equity Investment from ApolloMed

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AMEH) Right Now?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMEH is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.00, which is -$5.38 below the current price. AMEH currently public float of 37.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMEH was 692.09K shares.

AMEH’s Market Performance

AMEH stocks went down by -5.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.94% and a quarterly performance of 39.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 407.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.38% for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for AMEH stocks with a simple moving average of 94.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMEH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMEH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMEH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AMEH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $92 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2021.

AMEH Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMEH fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +427.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.94. In addition, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. saw 398.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMEH starting from ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $73.67 back on Aug 17. After this action, ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI now owns 10,925,702 shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., valued at $2,946,800 using the latest closing price.

Schmidt David, the Director of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $73.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Schmidt David is holding 0 shares at $2,946,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.71 for the present operating margin

+18.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 12.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.48. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), the company’s capital structure generated 78.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.