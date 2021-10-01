Wall Street Pummels Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) After Recent Earnings Report

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price has collected -5.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/21 that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE :CHMI) Right Now?

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHMI is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.25, which is $2.42 above the current price. CHMI currently public float of 16.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHMI was 197.87K shares.

CHMI’s Market Performance

CHMI stocks went down by -5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.63% and a quarterly performance of -10.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.40% for CHMI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHMI

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHMI reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for CHMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to CHMI, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

CHMI Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMI fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMI starting from Lowrie Regina, who sale 11,186 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Nov 14. After this action, Lowrie Regina now owns 11,202 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, valued at $99,779 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.18 for the present operating margin

+70.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation stands at -68.58. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.82. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), the company’s capital structure generated 406.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.