Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) went down by -3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.72. The company’s stock price has collected -5.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that StepStone Group Completes Acquisition of Greenspring Associates

Is It Worth Investing in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ :STEP) Right Now?

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for StepStone Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.25, which is $5.28 above the current price. STEP currently public float of 39.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STEP was 271.63K shares.

STEP’s Market Performance

STEP stocks went down by -5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.93% and a quarterly performance of 23.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for StepStone Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.09% for STEP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STEP reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for STEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

STEP Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.19. In addition, StepStone Group Inc. saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from Mitchell Steven R, who sale 7,865 shares at the price of $43.55 back on Sep 29. After this action, Mitchell Steven R now owns 27,500 shares of StepStone Group Inc., valued at $342,521 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of StepStone Group Inc., sale 17,845 shares at $43.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 35,365 shares at $769,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.90 for the present operating margin

+99.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for StepStone Group Inc. stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 66.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.63. Equity return is now at value 50.90, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.80.