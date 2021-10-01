Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Just Got Our Attention

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went up by 10.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected -3.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that New Age Metals Signs Binding Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited a Major Australian Lithium Producer, on its Manitoba Lithium Division

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.37. PLG currently public float of 52.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 696.91K shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went down by -3.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.00% and a quarterly performance of -45.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.42% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of -48.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -22.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw -56.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.96. Equity return is now at value 213.40, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.