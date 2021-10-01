Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/21 that Allstate Pledging Largest NIL Payment to College Football Players for Outstanding Community Impact

Is It Worth Investing in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE :ALL) Right Now?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALL is at 0.86.

ALL currently public float of 294.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALL was 1.46M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

ALL stocks went down by -2.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.89% and a quarterly performance of -4.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for The Allstate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.12% for ALL stocks with a simple moving average of 3.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $130 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $142. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALL, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

ALL Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.07. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw 15.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Merten Jesse E, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $127.84 back on Jun 21. After this action, Merten Jesse E now owns 9,378 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $1,917,570 using the latest closing price.

Shapiro Glenn T, the PresPersonalProperty&Liability of The Allstate Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $137.45 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Shapiro Glenn T is holding 30,844 shares at $962,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at +12.44. The total capital return value is set at 23.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.64. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Allstate Corporation (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.62. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.