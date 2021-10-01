Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s stock price has collected 5.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that Fulcrum Therapeutics(TM) Announces Multiple Presentations During the Virtual Congress of the World Muscle Society

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FULC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.43, which is $6.65 above the current price. FULC currently public float of 17.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULC was 3.42M shares.

FULC’s Market Performance

FULC stocks went up by 5.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.02% and a quarterly performance of 174.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 255.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.07% for FULC stocks with a simple moving average of 105.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to FULC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 22nd of the current year.

FULC Trading at 33.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +210.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.98. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw 140.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Stuart Bryan, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $23.75 back on Aug 11. After this action, Stuart Bryan now owns 0 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $665,000 using the latest closing price.

Moxham Christopher, the Chief Scientific Officer of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., sale 51,785 shares at $17.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Moxham Christopher is holding 0 shares at $911,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-811.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -802.66. The total capital return value is set at -78.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.67. Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -51.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.