Is Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) a Keeper?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) went up by 7.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s stock price has collected -5.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that Zeta and Adara Partner on New Targeting and Engagement Solutions Ahead of Anticipated Travel Resurgence

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE :ZETA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.25. ZETA currently public float of 69.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZETA was 427.14K shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

ZETA stocks went down by -5.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.44% and a quarterly performance of -26.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.51% for ZETA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZETA reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for ZETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

ZETA Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA fell by -5.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw -34.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stands at -14.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.64.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.