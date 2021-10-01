Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) went down by -6.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s stock price has collected -5.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Departure of CFO Kathy Yi

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CERE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $3.5 above the current price. CERE currently public float of 90.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CERE was 1.02M shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

CERE stocks went down by -5.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.82% and a quarterly performance of 9.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 182.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.62% for CERE stocks with a simple moving average of 55.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CERE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CERE Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.34. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 77.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 68,047 shares at the price of $30.23 back on Aug 26. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $2,057,061 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 61,387 shares at $28.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 5,018,680 shares at $1,753,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

Equity return is now at value -86.90, with -72.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 8.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.90. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.22.