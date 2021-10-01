Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Caleres Inc. (CAL)?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) went down by -9.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s stock price has collected -9.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Caleres to Participate in Shareholder Equity Conference on September 27

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE :CAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Caleres Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $13.28 above the current price. CAL currently public float of 36.72M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAL was 493.56K shares.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL stocks went down by -9.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.64% and a quarterly performance of -20.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Caleres Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.00% for CAL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $29 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Negative” to CAL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

CAL Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 41.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Koch Douglas, who sale 15,806 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Sep 28. After this action, Koch Douglas now owns 59,866 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $380,232 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc., sale 17,900 shares at $25.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 575,701 shares at $457,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.10 for the present operating margin

+37.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at -20.74. The total capital return value is set at -1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.72. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Caleres Inc. (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 579.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.28. Total debt to assets is 62.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 358.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.