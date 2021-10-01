Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (LFTRU)

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :LFTRU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LFTRU currently public float of 17.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFTRU was 15.45K shares.

LFTRU’s Market Performance

LFTRU stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.15% and a quarterly performance of 0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.58% for Lefteris Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.35% for LFTRU stocks with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

LFTRU Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFTRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFTRU rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Lefteris Acquisition Corp. saw -7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LFTRU

Based on Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (LFTRU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.