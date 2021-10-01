Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went down by -4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.87. The company’s stock price has collected -4.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/21 that AGCO Announces Pricing of 0.800% Senior Euro-Denominated Notes due 2028

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $165.60, which is $45.47 above the current price. AGCO currently public float of 62.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 533.30K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went down by -4.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.96% and a quarterly performance of -7.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.11% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $161 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $164. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGCO, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

AGCO Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.46. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw 21.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Veltmaat Hans Bernd, who sale 5,050 shares at the price of $138.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Veltmaat Hans Bernd now owns 111,298 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $698,314 using the latest closing price.

COLLAR GARY L, the Sr. VP – General Manager, APA of AGCO Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $137.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that COLLAR GARY L is holding 63,158 shares at $1,651,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +4.67. The total capital return value is set at 13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corporation (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 60.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 21.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.