Here’s How Your Trade Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Aggressively Right Now

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected 9.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that Pokemoto Continues Rapid Growth – Opens Four New College Locations

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Muscle Maker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GRIL currently public float of 14.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 288.48K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went up by 9.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of -14.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Muscle Maker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of -31.65% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.08. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw -34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Spanos Stephen Andrew, who purchase 4,300 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Sep 01. After this action, Spanos Stephen Andrew now owns 14,214 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,031 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-218.17 for the present operating margin

-26.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -225.76. The total capital return value is set at -219.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -291.40. Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -62.40 for asset returns.

Based on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.11. Total debt to assets is 13.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.