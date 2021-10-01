Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :GBCI) Right Now?

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBCI is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Glacier Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.80, which is $3.85 above the current price. GBCI currently public float of 94.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBCI was 345.00K shares.

GBCI’s Market Performance

GBCI stocks went up by 7.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.92% and a quarterly performance of -1.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Glacier Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.68% for GBCI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $60 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBCI reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for GBCI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to GBCI, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

GBCI Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.99. In addition, Glacier Bancorp Inc. saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from Langel Craig A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $51.55 back on Jul 28. After this action, Langel Craig A now owns 79,083 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc., valued at $773,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.30. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.72. Total debt to assets is 6.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.