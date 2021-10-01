G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Just Got Our Attention

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) went down by -9.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.07. The company’s stock price has collected -12.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that G1 Therapeutics Announces New Supplemental COSELA(TM) (Trilaciclib) Sales Force

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GTHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.29. GTHX currently public float of 38.57M and currently shorts hold a 19.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTHX was 1.02M shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX stocks went down by -12.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.24% and a quarterly performance of -40.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for G1 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.57% for GTHX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GTHX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

GTHX Trading at -12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX fell by -12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Velleca Mark A., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.49 back on Jul 15. After this action, Velleca Mark A. now owns 61,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $184,898 using the latest closing price.

Velleca Mark A., the Director of G1 Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Velleca Mark A. is holding 61,000 shares at $190,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -219.18. The total capital return value is set at -40.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.22. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -38.40 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.95. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 382.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.23.