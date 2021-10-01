Fortive Corporation (FTV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) went down by -2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Fortive to Present at the Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corporation (NYSE :FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTV is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Fortive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.13, which is $12.96 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FTV was 2.53M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of -0.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Fortive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.44% for FTV stocks with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FTV, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

FTV Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.68. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Underwood Peter C, who sale 3,522 shares at the price of $74.27 back on Aug 06. After this action, Underwood Peter C now owns 42,889 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $261,579 using the latest closing price.

RALES STEVEN M, the Director of Fortive Corporation, sale 60,107 shares at $69.79 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that RALES STEVEN M is holding 471,938 shares at $4,194,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.03 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +31.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.94.

Based on Fortive Corporation (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 49.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.08. Total debt to assets is 27.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.