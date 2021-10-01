Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) went up by 15.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s stock price has collected 12.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/21 that Crown Electrokinetics Signs First Commercial Agreement with Proptech-Focused Real Estate Holding Company, Metrospaces

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ :CRKN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00. CRKN currently public float of 12.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRKN was 77.69K shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stocks went up by 12.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.03% and a quarterly performance of -9.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.51% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.76% for CRKN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.20% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.71%, as shares surge +26.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +12.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

The total capital return value is set at -294.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -846.72. Equity return is now at value -839.80, with -422.20 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.74.