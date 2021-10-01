Can James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Remain Competitive?

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) went up by 11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 11.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :JRVR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JRVR is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $7.6 above the current price. JRVR currently public float of 36.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JRVR was 177.45K shares.

JRVR’s Market Performance

JRVR stocks went up by 11.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.56% and a quarterly performance of 0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for James River Group Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.44% for JRVR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JRVR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for JRVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JRVR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JRVR reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for JRVR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to JRVR, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

JRVR Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd. saw -23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JRVR starting from Heinlein Daniel, who sale 3,739 shares at the price of $50.39 back on Nov 18. After this action, Heinlein Daniel now owns 23,187 shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd., valued at $188,416 using the latest closing price.

Heinlein Daniel, the Pres & CEO-Casualty Rein Sgmt of James River Group Holdings Ltd., sale 677 shares at $50.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Heinlein Daniel is holding 26,926 shares at $34,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.40. Total debt to assets is 9.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.