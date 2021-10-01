Can Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Remain Competitive?

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.45. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Evergy to Host Virtual Investor Day September 21, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NYSE :EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Evergy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.38, which is $9.05 above the current price. EVRG currently public float of 228.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRG was 1.31M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.13% and a quarterly performance of 1.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Evergy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.94% for EVRG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EVRG, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

EVRG Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.11. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw 12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from WILDER C JOHN, who purchase 19,868 shares at the price of $63.08 back on Sep 29. After this action, WILDER C JOHN now owns 2,348,673 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $1,253,210 using the latest closing price.

WILDER C JOHN, the Director of Evergy Inc., purchase 19,778 shares at $62.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that WILDER C JOHN is holding 2,328,805 shares at $1,241,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.28 for the present operating margin

+30.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc. stands at +12.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc. (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 119.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 38.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.