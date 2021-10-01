Can Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Remain Competitive?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.70. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Element Solutions Inc Announces Closing of Coventya Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE :ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESI is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Element Solutions Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.38, which is $5.7 above the current price. ESI currently public float of 218.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESI was 1.29M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

ESI stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.62% and a quarterly performance of -8.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Element Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.49% for ESI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to ESI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

ESI Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.73. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Benson Scot, who sale 1,499 shares at the price of $18.58 back on Mar 02. After this action, Benson Scot now owns 328,794 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $27,851 using the latest closing price.

Mount Patricia, the VP, Program Mgt & Integration of Element Solutions Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $11.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Mount Patricia is holding 32,862 shares at $35,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +4.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 67.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.39. Total debt to assets is 35.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.