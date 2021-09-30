Wall Street Pummels Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) After Recent Earnings Report

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s stock price has collected -7.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/21/21 that Texas Abortion Law Faces Pushback From Some Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE :ZEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZEN is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Zendesk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $179.25, which is $59.95 above the current price. ZEN currently public float of 118.37M and currently shorts hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEN was 1.33M shares.

ZEN’s Market Performance

ZEN stocks went down by -7.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.50% and a quarterly performance of -19.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Zendesk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.55% for ZEN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $190 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZEN reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for ZEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ZEN, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

ZEN Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEN fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.44. In addition, Zendesk Inc. saw -18.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEN starting from Abildgaard Soren, who sale 251 shares at the price of $121.83 back on Sep 20. After this action, Abildgaard Soren now owns 3,796 shares of Zendesk Inc., valued at $30,579 using the latest closing price.

Svane Mikkel, the Chair and CEO of Zendesk Inc., sale 43,875 shares at $116.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Svane Mikkel is holding 842,445 shares at $5,122,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.20 for the present operating margin

+75.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zendesk Inc. stands at -21.21. The total capital return value is set at -10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.61. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zendesk Inc. (ZEN), the company’s capital structure generated 272.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.