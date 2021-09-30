Wall Street Praises GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) After Recent Earnings Report

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.37. The company’s stock price has collected -6.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/21 that GoHealth Partners with Aunt Bertha to Address Members’ Social Determinants of Health

Is It Worth Investing in GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :GOCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for GoHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75. GOCO currently public float of 73.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOCO was 3.62M shares.

GOCO’s Market Performance

GOCO stocks went down by -6.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of -55.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for GoHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for GOCO stocks with a simple moving average of -54.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOCO

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOCO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for GOCO stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

GOCO Trading at -22.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOCO fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, GoHealth Inc. saw -63.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOCO starting from Cruz Brandon M., who purchase 24,210 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Aug 18. After this action, Cruz Brandon M. now owns 277,300 shares of GoHealth Inc., valued at $113,375 using the latest closing price.

Jones Clinton P., the Chief Executive Officer of GoHealth Inc., purchase 24,210 shares at $4.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Jones Clinton P. is holding 277,300 shares at $113,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.11 for the present operating margin

+66.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoHealth Inc. stands at -5.05. The total capital return value is set at -3.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.60. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 19.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.